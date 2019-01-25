New visa policy on cards to attract tourists, investment: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was introducing a new revolutionary visa regime to attract tourism and investment in Pakistan.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said under the new visa policy, one of the major initiatives taken by the present government in past five months, citizens from 175 countries would have e-visa facility while citizens of 50 countries would enjoy visa on arrival facility.