New UNICEF representative presents her credentials to Foreign Minister

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):The new Representative of United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in Pakistan Ms. Aida Girma-Melaku met the Foreign Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and presented

her credentials to him.

The foreign Minister welcomed Ms. Girma-Melaku and appreciated UNICEF’s continued support to Pakistan’s National Development Programme, especially in the context of improving social indicators pertaining to children and women in the country, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The minister said that polio eradication, reduction in child mortality and addressing similar social issues are common priorities for the Government and UNICEF. He assured Ms. Girma-Melaku of all his support in UNICEF’s pursuit of its mandate in Pakistan.

Ms. Girma-Melaku commended the Government of Pakistan on its efforts and achievements

to-date in reducing maternal and child mortality. She emphasized the need to further strengthen routine immunization and improve access to basic health services, especially for marginalized communities in hard to reach areas.

Referring to the tireless efforts of hundreds of thousands of the frontline polio workers, Ms. Girma-Melaku praised the government-led Polio Eradication Initiative for edging ever close to a polio-free Pakistan.

She apprised the minister of UNICEF’s ongoing efforts to reduce neonatal mortality which will also help sustain the gains by the polio eradication programme. She mentioned that UNICEF‘s support to the federal and provincial governments in enrolling out-of-schoolchildren has borne positive results but

nearly 22 million children of the school going age still remain out of school.

In the framework of the country’s UN Delivering as One Programme, Ms. Girma-Melaku will hold a multi-sectorial operation in education, health, nutrition, child protection, water and sanitation, as well

as polio eradication.

Ms. Girma-Melaku brings with her nearly 30 years of experience focusing on planning, leading and managing complex development and humanitarian assistance programmes.

She joined UNICEF in 1991 and has since worked in various capacities. In addition to being UNICEF’s Representative in Uganda, Malawi and South Africa, Ms. Girma-Melaku also served as Deputy Representative of UNICEF in Mozambique and Somalia.

Originally from Ethiopia, Ms. Girma-Melaku is a naturalized citizen of Italy. She holds a Master’s degree in Development Economics and a Certificate in Management and Financing of Health Programmes in Development Countries from Harvard University, USA amongst other qualifications.