New UN chief speaks with Trump by phone

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 4 (APP): The new United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, had “a very positive discussion” with President-elect Donald Trump on U.S.-U.N. relation, a world body’s spokesman said Wednesday.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq says Guterres called the

president-elect on Wednesday and their introductory conversation went well.

Trump criticized the U.N. last month after the United States abstained

on a Security Council vote to allow the 15-member body to condemn Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

He then tweeted: “As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan.

20th” his inauguration day.

A later tweet said the U.N. “has such great potential but right now it

is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad.”

Haq told reporters Guterres and Trump discussed “a number of avenues for participation and cooperation between the United States and the United Nations.”