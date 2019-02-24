LONDON, Feb 24 (APP):The United Kingdom (UK) is stepping up its humanitarian support to help millions of people at risk of starvation in Yemen, the Prime Minister announced here on Sunday.
A UK government statement issued here on Sunday said that the new UK aid worth £200 million would feed millions of people and provide water and sanitation to those most in need.
New UK aid announced to feed millions of people in Yemen
