MUZAFFARGARH, Sept 13 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

initiated work for making new turf wicket at Faisal

Stadium Muzaffargarh.

Regional Curator Pakistan Cricket Board Bashir Kardar launched

work on Wednesday morning. The wicket is being prepared to

organize inter district PCB competitions.

District Sports Officer Jameel Kamran while talking to APP

informed that Municipal Committee would install quality grass and

also ensure levelling of ground for smooth conduct of matches. He

further informed that deputy commissioner Saif Anwar assured of

complete cooperation.

Meanwhile,local Sports Organizations hailed PCB for initiating work in

Muzaffargarh and assured of cooperation to promote sports.