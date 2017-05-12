New talent to perform at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize an open performance of new talented singers at its food court on Sunday.

The new talented singers were selected during Open Mic audition a talent hunt project of Lok Virsa.

Coordinator for the program Ms Naeem Fatima said that our nation is very talented and Lok virsa wants to facilitate bringing out good singers.

“We want to reclaim our creative spaces and bring back creative expression into our lives,” she said.

She said that all those who think they have the talent of singing can contact us.

“Every Thursday a Committee will have auditions at Lok Virsa and every Sunday there will be an open performance of those accepted in the auditions by Lok Virsa’s food court.