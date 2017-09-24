New Silk Road exhibition starts at China Cultural Center

ISLAMABAD Sept 24 (APP): More than three-week long exhibition titled “New Silk Road” started here at China Cultural Center on Sunday as a part of celebrations of 2017 Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival “Ode to the Moon”..
The exhibition was arranged Cultural Center of Dalian Jinpu New Area with support of Cultural office of the Embassy of China in Pakistan.
Joint Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division Junaid Akhlaq was the chief guest in the opening ceremony of more than three weeks exhibition.
Cultural Councilor Embassy of China and Director China Cultural Center You Yi, Deputy Director China Cultural Center Ms Li Shuo, other senior officials Embassy, students and a large number of people from different walks of life were also present on the occasion.
Addressing the ceremony, Cultural Councilor You Yi warmly welcomed
the participants, saying New Silk Road exhibition would educate
the visitors about the centuries old traditional costumes of China.
He said that China is the nation of multi diverse culture and
traditions.
He said that the exhibition would entertain the visitors during more
than three weeks display at China Cultural Center.
Earlier, Joint Secretary NH&LH Junaid Akhlaq said that Pakistan and
China are two time tested good friendly countries. He said that such
cultural programs would further strengthen our bilateral relations.
He congratulated Cultural Council You Yi and his team for bringing
such a beautiful exhibition for the people of Pakistan.
Later, the students of various schools presented Chinese songs and
entertained the audience. The chief guest also took a round to the
display in the exhibition and lauded the Chinese traditional
Costumes.
The exhibition was hosted by Cultural Department of Liaoning
Province in collaboration with China Cultural Center.
For thousands of years, Mid-Autumn Festival has been celebrated as
the time of year for when the moonis at its largest and roundest and
as a traditional thanksgiving for the heavens, earth and nature
together with friends and family.
Formerly known as the `Reunion Festival’, it’s when people come
together to celebrate their family, friends, the earth and nature.
An official of China Culture Centre said that costumes have
maintained an important place in Chinese culture for more than three
thousand years. Moreover, Chinese costumes are magnificent and
colorful, he said.
