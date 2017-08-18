New rain spell from Monday in upper areas expected

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): A new rain spell would hit isolated
parts of upper parts of areas from Monday decreasing the mercury
level and turning the weather pleasant.
However, another rain spell is also expected till August 24 in
upper and central parts of the country, an official of Met Office
Friday told APP.
For next 24 hours mainly hot and humid weather is forecast in
most part of the country however, rain-thunderstorm is expected at
isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions and Kashmir.
Weak seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Weak monsoon
currents are penetrating upper parts of the country, Met office
reported.
During last 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of
the country.
Maximum temperatures recorded on Friday were Sibbi 44øC,
Bahawalnagar, Dadu, Rahim yar khan 43øC.
Maximum cities Temperatures remained Peshawar,
Faisalabad, Multan, Hyderbad, Lahore 38øC, Muzaffarabad, Chitral
36øC, Islamabad 35øC, Quetta, Dir 34øC, Karachi, Gilgit 33øC, Skardu
30øC and Murree 24øC.
