New rain spell from Monday in upper areas expected

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): A new rain spell would hit isolated

parts of upper parts of areas from Monday decreasing the mercury

level and turning the weather pleasant.

However, another rain spell is also expected till August 24 in

upper and central parts of the country, an official of Met Office

Friday told APP.

For next 24 hours mainly hot and humid weather is forecast in

most part of the country however, rain-thunderstorm is expected at

isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions and Kashmir.

Weak seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Weak monsoon

currents are penetrating upper parts of the country, Met office

reported.

During last 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of

the country.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Friday were Sibbi 44øC,

Bahawalnagar, Dadu, Rahim yar khan 43øC.

Maximum cities Temperatures remained Peshawar,

Faisalabad, Multan, Hyderbad, Lahore 38øC, Muzaffarabad, Chitral

36øC, Islamabad 35øC, Quetta, Dir 34øC, Karachi, Gilgit 33øC, Skardu

30øC and Murree 24øC.