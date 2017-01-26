New primary curriculum to be finalized till next year: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said the National Curriculum Council would be able to finalize an exemplary and modern educational curriculum for primary level till next year.

Addressing the closing ceremony of three-day ‘National Conference on Improving Examination System’, the minister said that the new curriculum would phase out rote learning and introduce the concept of creativity, research and critical thinking, besides, arousing children’s quest for knowledge.

The event was organized by Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) in collaboration with education boards and Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in order to examine the current examination system across the country.

The other objective of the event was to diagnose the weaknesses and prepare a road map for improving the examination system leading to improved quality of education in the country.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the curriculum council was tasked to develop a modern, innovative curricuralum in line with needs of modern times.

The minister said that development sans education was not possible as the world has entered in knowledge revolution, adding that knowledge creating and knowledge utilizing nation would only be able to progress and prosperous.

The government, he said had paid a special focus in human resource development in its vision 2025 and initiated several programmes which would soon start bearing results during the days to come.

He stressed the need for the standardization of examination system, starting the teacher training programmes in order to bring reforms in the education system.

He said that government was also working with 100 seminaries in order to bring them in mainstream and equalization of their certificates to matriculation.

The government has also allocated an huge amount for the development of higher education in the country and its budget was doubled from Rs 100 billion to Rs 200 billion during last three years.

The minister said that uniform education system was only possible by improving the quality of the education and ending the class based education system.

Ahsan Iqbal expressed the hope that the deliberations of the event would help to improve the local education system and introduce a uniform education system across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada appreciated the role of IBCC for organizing the event.

He said the event would help to improve the examination system and the quality of education by using the best international practices of examinations.

The minister also distributed shields and certificates among the participants of the conference as the conference was attended by the chairmen and controllers of the boards of intermediate and secondary education across the country.