New policy guidelines to be introduced, told Senate

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):New policy Guidelines would be introduced with the consultation of provinces on issuance of license for hunting Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari told at the floor of the Senate here on Thursday.

Responding to a question asked by Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Minister said that issuance of license for hunting is a provincial subject foreign office can only designate the area after checking with the provinces that which areas are suitable for hunting.

She told the house that last provincial government had banned the hunting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and we would clear the policy on other provinces and would like to continue the policy with the consensus of the provinces as its provincial subject.

She said our government will conduct inquiries regarding the violation that took place in the tenure of last government as Supreme Court had imposed ban on hunting in 2015-16 but in 2017-13 41 licenses have been issued.

She said, this would be a policy decision to ban the hunting tall, in this matter we would the take the provincial government with us, together we can make a policy guideline after consultation and input from the provincial governments.

She assured that the decision will be in the favor of national interest of the country.