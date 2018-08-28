New policies to be introduced to produce cheaper energy, senate told

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):New policies would be introduced to produce cheaper energy, Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Zaheer-ud-din Babar Awan told at the floor of the Senate here on Tuesday.

Babar said after cost analysis cheaper energy could be produced and the relevant ministry would go through the policy making process.

While responding to the point raised by Senator A Rehman Malik, he said, “We will make policy to generate cheaper energy. It will also be checked as to why cost energy analysis of this sector has not been done in the past.

A Rehman Malik said, two energy sources were cost effective including wind

and hydro power and the government had the policy to set up power plants at Indus rivers starting

from Gilgit, adding it was discriminatory that in Sindh for the last three years no

new energy project had been started.

He suggested that by using wind and hydro energies, the government should produce cost-effective

system in the country.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Zaheer-ud-din

Babar Awan told that senate, we have been funding

four nuclear power plants.

He told that At Present (04) NPPs are

contributing towards the National Grid, in 2017 in C1 325, in C2 325, in C3 and

C4 340/340 mega watt electricity have been produced.