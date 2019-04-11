LAHORE, Apr 11 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that the ‘New Emerging Pakistan’ was credible, honest and transparent with zero-tolerance towards corruption.

Addressing the inaugural dinner of the 2nd International Textile Expo 2019 (TEXPO) at the Punjab Governor’s House here, he said the slogan of the exhibition “Emerging Pakistan” was very much relevant and the government was committed to providing congenial business environment to the foreign investors in the country for strengthening economy.

The four-day TEXPO 2019 is being held at the Expo center from April 11 to April 14 under the auspices of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). Over 400 exhibitors would display their textile products at the textile exhibition.

The President welcomed the 300 foreign representatives besides 400 exhibitors to the four-day TEXPO, adding that the hospitality of the Pakistanis would lure their hearts.

Dr Alvi made a special mention of the initiatives of the government in order to boost economy, adding that the opening of e-visas and visa on entry facilities would attract more businessmen and tourists to the country.

He said the China Paksitan Economic Corridor (CPEC) provided multifarious business opportunities, adding that the development of Gawadar Port would go a long way in improving the communication and transportation for the textile and other industry. He said seven new economic zones were being opened in the country which offered great investment opportunities to the foreign businessmen, adding that the higher value of dollar against the Pakistani rupee was a big incentive for the foreign businesses.

The President said Pakistan was an ancient cotton-growing country for over a millennial, adding that the rich experience was vital in the growth of textile industry here. He welcomed the fact that Pakistan had improved on the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ index in the world, adding that the real conditions in the country were far better than what the index showed.

He hailed the drafting of new textile policy, adding that the country would soon sign Free Trade Agreements with different countries including Thailand, Turkey and China for Pakistani textile products.

Dr Arif Alvi said the government was committed to providing level-playing field to the foreign investors in the country.

Earlier, in his welcome address Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile Industry, Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood urged the international community to play its role in boosting textile industry in the country, adding that the government was committed to make Pakistan a hub of textile industry.

He welcomed the exhibitors from across the globe including the U.S., Middle East, Europe, Federation of Russia, and Australia, adding that the TEXPO was to show full range of textile.

The Advisor on Textile Industry said despite myriad of the challenges the industry was growing in Pakistan, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had tasked him to work on the growth of all sectors and Pakistan should be among the top 100 economies of the world.

He said the government was working to reform the textile industry in the country, adding that new textile policy would be announced soon and the targets would be achieved within the next decade.

The Advisor further said that Indonesia had provided market access to the Pakistani textile industry last month, adding that new agreement would be signed with other countries as well.

Later, Secretary TDAP Sualeh Muhammad Farooqui presented a memento to President Dr Arif Alvi on the occasion.