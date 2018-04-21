New Pakistani films better than India’s: Bushra

LAHORE, Apr 21 (APP):Senior TV artist Bushra Ansari said that Pakistani TV dramas are maintaining their

popularity all over the world and will continue getting viewers’ attention in future as well.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, she said that strong scripts and better direction had been the main reason of popularity of Pakistani TV plays.

She said that like TV dramas, Pakistani film industry has also started journey of success and now it is producing very good films.

She claimed that newly produced Pakistani films are better than than those being produced in India, despite local film producers’ meagre resources.