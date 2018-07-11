New Pakistan to see changes in every sector: Imran Khan

BUREWALA, July 11 (APP)::Pakistan Tehrik Insaaf chairman Imran Khan said Wednesday that changes would come in every sector of life in new Pakistan.

Addressing the public gathering, he said that an era of change would usher in after July 25 election. He claimed that the PTI would defeat the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the election.

He said that always those nations made progress which upheld the supremacy of law.

Regarding agri sector, Imran Khan said that agriculture sector had lagged behind to other sectors which would be upgraded, if voted to power. He said that research centers would be established to the put the agriculture on modern lines.

He said that various programmes would also be launched for the betterment of farmers and raise their living standard.

“We will make more markets for farmers to enable them to sell their produce, besides marketing of their produce at international level after coming to power”, he said.

“We will empower the poor segment of society”, he added.

He appealed to the people to vote for PTI candidates to bring about change in the country.