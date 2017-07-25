New management of Jr hockey teams & Trials Schedule Announced

LAHORE, July 25 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation on Tuesday

appointed a group of four former Pakistan captains as the new management of Pakistan junior hockey team.

Muhammad Usman Sheikh, Muhammad Saqlain and Rehan Butt were named coaches of the team and veteran Mansoor Ahmed would officiate as manager, said a spokesman for the PHF here.

They have been assigned the task to groom a new look Pakistan junior

team which will be selected from two-day trials.

“The prime objective of these trials is to give a fair opportunity

to the promising players to display their talent in the open trials to

be held at three centres simultaneously on July 27 & 28.

“The trials will be held under the supervision of selectors named

by the PHF,” he said.

Following is the programme of the trials.

Mardan Centre: For players from KP & Islamabad

Selectors: Imtiaz Afridi, Imran Khan, Ehsanullah and Shaukat Ali

Lahore Centre (Johar Town Stadium): For players from Punjab

Selectors: Tahir Zaman, Maqsood Hussain & Imran Butt

Karachi Centre: For players from Sindh & Balochistan

Selectors: Qamar Ibrahim, Mohammad Ali & Mohammad Anees.