LAHORE, Apr 10 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said keeping in view the past experiences about local governments, a well coordinated and comprehensive local government system was being introduced in Punjab which would bring about a revolutionary change in governance style.

The local government system introduced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which also won full confidence of people in the province, had brought about significant improvement in the areas of health, education and law and order, he added.

The prime minister expressed these views while chairing the provincial parliamentary party meeting here during which the secretary local government gave a briefing on the local government system.

He said a new approach would emerge through the proposed local government system in Punjab, which besides truly empowering the common man through the devolution of power to lower tiers, would also help resolve the local problems in a quick and transparent manner and make the sustainable development possible.

The prime minister said since improvement could not be expected without correcting the urban system, the new local government system would bring in positive change in real terms.

He further said an unprecedented, detailed and comprehensive poverty alleviation program also introduced by the PTI government would have far reaching results.

The prime minister on this occasion also directed to ensure that the wheat growers in Punjab got appropriate price of their produce, adding all irregularities in this respect should be eliminated.

He also directed to take special measures to curb inflation and price-hike during the Holy month of Ramadan.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed in detail about the proposed new local government system, which would empower the elected representatives at Tehsil and rural levels, to help achieve development at lower tiers due to appropriate availability of funds through devolution of political, administrative and financial powers.

The meeting was told that under the new system, urban and rural areas would have separate local governments, whereas a system would also be introduced at village and Punchayat level.

Under the new local government system, Neighbourhood Councils would be established besides raising the number of Metropolitan and Municipal Corporations in urban areas.

Regarding election of local governments, it was told that elections of Tehsil Councilors would be held on party basis, whereas elections of Neighbourhood Councils and Punchayats would be held through non-party system.

Besides the direct provision of funds to local governments at all levels, additional funds would also be provided under the new local government system, the meeting was told.

The meeting was also briefed about the progress on legislation of the new local government system and the schedule of elections.

The members of provincial assembly hailed the prime minister for introducing the new local government system in Punjab and reposed their full confidence in his leadership.

They said the establishment of new local governments at Tehsil and Punchayat levels was a courageous decision which would benefit the common man and help resolve the problems of masses at local levels.