ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):The New Islamabad International Airport will be made operational from Friday (April 20).
According to Spokesperson of Aviation Division, all is set to start the flight operation at the biggest green field airport of the country, Radio Pakistan reported.
The spokesperson said that the passengers will be provided state of the art and modern facilities according to international standards.
New Islamabad Int’l Airport to be operational from Friday
