New Islamabad airport to be made operational in first quarter of next year: Sardar Mehtab

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation, Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan on Monday expressed the hope that the new Islamabad International Airport would be made operational in the first quarter of next year (2018).

Talking to media after inaugurating a two-day meeting of Directors General of Civil Aviation of the Developing-8 (D-8) Organization and expert working group here at a local hotel, he said the development work on the airport was at the final stages and it would be completed by the end of this year.

He said the work on Gwadar Airport would commence in September, next year.

Sardar Mehtab said that significant development was being made in the aviation sector of the country adding that the latest radar technology was being introduced. The authority, he said was taking steps to equip important airports of the country with latest navigation and airport systems to fulfill the promise of the present government of revamping the overall aviation system.

“We are moving fast for complete revamping of our air navigation system, up-gradation and extension of civil airports and acquisition of state-of-the-art security equipment”, he said.

He said radars with enhanced coverage had already been installed along with ADS-B systems, which would be completed by next year. He said the work was in progress at Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Faisalabad airports where the expansion as well as latest aviation system would be in place shortly.

He said besides replacing the present radar system, the authority was also focusing on other facilities like boarding bridges, roads infrastructure, parking and lounges, training facilities. These steps will facilitate passengers as well as air traffic operations, he said.

He said during the past few years Turkey had made tremendous progress in aviation sector, while Iran was also moving forward in that area. He said in the meeting, he had proposed more cooperation and experience sharing among the D-8 countries in the aviation sector.

He said Pakistan was also making positive progress in aviation sector; however it would have to pay more attention on its human resource and take steps for its development.

He said Pakistan’s defence production was very good and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex’s contributions were commendable.

To a question, he said that steps were being taken to ensure flight safety and security of passengers.

To another query, he said that Aviation Policy 2015 was a forward looking policy as it also encouraged private sector a lot.