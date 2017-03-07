New Islamabad airport to be inaugurated on April 14: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs
Sheikh Aftab Ahmad on Tuesday said the government took many pragmatic steps to up-grade and expand various airports in the country during the last four years.
Winding up debate on a motion moved by Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqub that the House may discuss the performance of Aviation Division, the
minister said 95 percent work of the new Islamabad Airport has
already been completed and the Prime Minister would inaugurate it on
August 14.
He said Ramma dam has already been completed while work on
Kasana dam was being under process to meet the new airport water
needs.
He said old Islamabad International Airport had also been renovated
and more space was created to park more aircraft in it.
The minister said Peshawar airport was also being expanded with an estimated cost of Rs. 3 billion.
Regarding PIA, he said that more aircraft were acquired on dry lease to utilize staff and generate revenue.
Earlier, speaking on the motion, Sahibzada Yaqub said there were
unnecessary delay in flights and all airports have lacked basic
facilities.
Ghulam Sawar Khan alleged that three main airports were being
privatized and the cost of the new Islamabad Airport has been jumped
to around one trillion rupees.
He alleged that earlier 38,000 kanals of land was acquired for
the airport and now more 22,000 kanals were being acquired from the
locals.
Ayaz Soomro and Ejaz Jikrani said that airports should not be
privatized. They also called for expansion of Karachi and Sukkur
airports.
