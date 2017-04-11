New innovation in agriculture sector helping to reduce poverty level: Bosan

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): Minister for National Food Security and

Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan Tuesday said the new innovations being made by the local scientists in agriculture sector were helping to reduce the poverty level in the country.

He was addressing at the inaugural session of National Maize Workshop “Annual Progress Review” which was organized by Pakistan Agricultural

Research Council (PARC) in collaboration with CIMMYT – USAID.

He said the workshop was a best way forward in developing the Maize Farming in Pakistan.

He said farmers in Pakistan have succeeded in getting highest grain yield from maize than any other cereal crop.

“We have introduced wheat and rice crop varieties in different zone of Pakistan and due to hard work of farmers these are growing high”, he said adding the quality of seed and method of farming plays key role in

production of any crop.

The minister said the USAID had supported agriculture sector of Pakistan a lot and it was hoped that it would continue in future.

Deputy Mission Director, USAID Julie Chen said this work had done the miles away and from 50 years US and Pakistan states were in a link.

She said a number of farmers were connected through this project.

“Major goals of USAID is to develop the skills of farmers and use of new technology in different fields”, she said adding working together we will be handier in production development techniques, funding techniques and enhancing the ability of farmers to grow more.

She said this workshop was a greater possibility of learning and growing.

She said the USA would provide every possible help to uplift the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

Chairman PARC Dr Yusuf Zafar said, “We will have to be focused on the

methods of improvement of agriculture sector of Pakistan. Pakistan have more farmers than any other country in the world”.

“We obtained the highest input through agriculture sector. PARC with the collaboration of CIMMYT and other partners have done great work in agri sector and will also struggle hard to uplift the maize crop production in Pakistan”, he added.

Director General National Agriculture Research Council Dr M Azeem Khan said, “We introduced hybrid of crop before one year and I would proud to announce that NARC is going on the way of success and growing superbly day by day by presenting more new techniques to the farmer’s community and by developing new crop varieties”.