ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Following are the new initiatives,

proposed in the national budget for 2017-18, unveiled by Finance

Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar at the Parliament House here

Friday:

WELFARE

Welfare scheme for family of martyrs – CDNS – preferred

profits will be offered

Scheme for disabled persons – CDNS – preferred profits will

be offered

Loan write-off of widows – HBFC – upto Rs 500,000

Facilitating elderly, widows and pensioners – CDNS – IT, on-line

connectivity, and alternative service delivery mechanisms –

ATMs, mobile, etc.

Overseas Pakistanis – non-convertible bond, an exclusive

sector in Islamabad by CDA

BISP Beneficiary Graduation Programme – Grants to

willing self-employed individuals – Rs 50,000 grant per family

will be provided to 250,000 families in the first phase

Provision of off-grid solar solutions in sparsely

populated areas, especially Balochistan

AGRICULTURE

Continuation of subsidized electricity for agri-tube wells

Single-digit (9.9%) mark-up rate for farmers utilizing loans up-to

Rs 50,000

Continuation of subsidy on electricity to low-income and low-usage

customers

Credit to agriculture sector – increased from Rs.700 billion target of

the current year to Rs.1,001 billion

FINANCIAL INCLUSION

Financial inclusion – loans to low-income segments through

micro-finance banks, exemption from WHT on branchless banking agents

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Setting up of an IT Park

IT export houses/companies shall be allowed to open

Foreign Exchange Accounts in Pakistan

Reduction of the withholding income tax on cell phone call from

14% to 12.5% and Federal Excise Duty from 18.5% to 17%

Smart/android phones – custom duty to be reduced from

Rs.1,000 to Rs 650

Import duty is being reduced on mobile telecom products

The start-up software houses shall be exempted from Income Tax

for the first 3 years

Exports of IT services from Islamabad and other

Federal territories shall be exempted from Sales Tax

OTHERS

Minimum wage of labour increased from Rs.14,000 per month

to Rs 15,000 per month

Bait al Maal allocation increased by 50% from Rs.4 billion

to Rs.6 billion

Risk sharing guarantee scheme – house building finance

TEXTILES

To stabilize cotton prices in the country, a system of cotton

hedge trading for the domestic cotton will be initiated

Launch of Brand Development fund for textile sector

The approval process of establishment of 1,000 stitching units

has been completed and its implementation will start during FY 2017-18

and shall be completed in three years;

Online textile business/trade portal for textiles using B2B

(business to business) and B2C (business to consumer) mode

INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE

Establishment of Pakistan Infrastructure Bank

FINANCIAL INCLUSION STRATEGY

A Rs.8 billion fund will be created at the State Bank of

Pakistan to provide loans to low-income segments through

microfinance banks;

In order to facilitate transactions through mobile banking,

e-gateway systems, mobile banking, the Government is establishing

a state-of-the-art e-gateway systems at the State Bank of Pakistan

at a cost of Rs.200 million.

Technical training and handholding of the service delivery organisations shall also be undertaken through this project;

Exemption from withholding tax on Cash Withdrawals by Branchless Banking Agents- exemptions on withholding tax will be given on withdrawal

of cash from branchless banking;

Pakistan Micro Finance Investment Company: The Government of

Pakistan in 2016 launched Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company

(PMIC) jointly with DFID and KFW to augment the availability of

capital for Micro Finance institutions.

It is estimated that this will lead to doubling of small loans;

SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES

Establishment of Risk Management Facility

Innovation Challenge Fund

Secure Transaction for moveable property

SALES TAX REFUND

Sales tax refunds: All the pending sales tax refunds whose RPOs

have been sanctioned by 30th April 2017, shall be paid in two parts.

RPOs upto the value of Rs.1 million will be paid till 15 July, and the remaining RPOs will be paid till 14th August 2017.