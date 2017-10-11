New import policy to bring economic stability: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Media Affairs, Dr Musadik Malik on Wednesday said new import policy would bring economic stability in the country.

The country’s exports were increased due to concrete measures of the present government, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Minister for Commerce and Textile Muhammad Perviaz Malik formed an export policy to further boost the national economy.

Musadik Malik said PML-N Member National Assembly (MNA) Javed Ali Shah would constitute a water policy in the country.

He lauded the performance of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government in strengthening economy, overcoming power shortage and eliminating terrorism from the country.