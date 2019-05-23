ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday urged the educational institutions to come up with new ideas and initiatives to meet the requirements of technological advancements as new technologies of Fourth Industrial Revolution were powerful agents of change.

During a presentation by Rector International Islamic University, Professor Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here, the president said that the universities had a crucial role in human resource development and economic growth of the country.

He emphasized that only research and development activities could enable Pakistan to join the ranks of technologically advanced countries.

In this context, he said that work needed to be done on commercial use of emerging technologies. He also underlined the importance of creating linkages between academic research and public policy formulation process.

The president stated that Open Distant Learning programs could prove immensely helpful in expanding people’s access to education.

He stressed that in addition to academic achievements, universities must also focus on the character-building of the students and assured every possible support to the academia.