New ICC conditions to send player off field for misconduct

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): In the new playing conditions

introduced by International Cricket Council (ICC), a player can now

be sent off the field for the rest of the match for any serious

misconduct.

In a statement issued here by ICC Tuesday, it introduced a

number of changes to its playing conditions which will be effective

in all series starting September 28 or later.

In a new playing condition pertaining to players’ conduct, a

player can now be sent off the field for the rest of the match for

any serious misconduct, meaning it will apply to Level 4 offences

while the Level 1 to 3 offences will continue to be dealt with under

the ICC Code of Conduct.

Threatening to assault an umpire, making inappropriate and

deliberate physical contact with an umpire, physically assaulting a

player or any other person and committing any other act of violence

all constitute Level 4 offences.

The significant changes also include restriction on the

dimensions of the bat and changes to the Decision Review System, all

of which will commence from the two upcoming Test series – when

South Africa hosts Bangladesh and the one between Pakistan and Sri

Lanka in the United Arab Emirates.

The restriction on the length and width of bats remain

unchanged but the thickness of the edges can’t be more than 40mm and

the overall depth can be 67 mm at the most. Umpires will be issued

with a new bat gauge, which they can use to check a bat’s legality.

The above changes will be applicable across all formats, as

will be a change in the DRS rules by which a review will now not be

lost in case of a decision that remains unchanged, solely as the

result of an `umpire’s call’.

As for DRS in Test matches, there will be no more top-up

reviews after 80 overs of an innings, meaning that there can only be

two unsuccessful reviews in each innings, while the DRS will now

also be allowed to be used in Twenty20s.

An important change with respect to run outs is that if a

batsman is running or diving towards the crease with forward

momentum, and has grounded his or her bat behind the popping crease

but subsequently has lost contact with the ground at the time of the

wickets being put down, the batsman will not be run out. The same

interpretation will also apply for a batsman trying to regain his or

her ground to avoid being stumped.

For boundary catches, airborne fielders making their first

contact with the ball will need to have taken off from within the

boundary, otherwise a boundary will be scored.

Also, a batsman can now be out caught, stumped or run out even

if the ball bounces off the helmet worn by a fielder or wicket-

keeper.