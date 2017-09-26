New ICC conditions to send player off field for misconduct

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): In the new playing conditions
introduced by International Cricket Council (ICC), a player can now
be sent off the field for the rest of the match for any serious
misconduct.
In a statement issued here by ICC Tuesday, it introduced a
number of changes to its playing conditions which will be effective
in all series starting September 28 or later.
In a new playing condition pertaining to players’ conduct, a
player can now be sent off the field for the rest of the match for
any serious misconduct, meaning it will apply to Level 4 offences
while the Level 1 to 3 offences will continue to be dealt with under
the ICC Code of Conduct.
Threatening to assault an umpire, making inappropriate and
deliberate physical contact with an umpire, physically assaulting a
player or any other person and committing any other act of violence
all constitute Level 4 offences.
The significant changes also include restriction on the
dimensions of the bat and changes to the Decision Review System, all
of which will commence from the two upcoming Test series – when
South Africa hosts Bangladesh and the one between Pakistan and Sri
Lanka in the United Arab Emirates.
The restriction on the length and width of bats remain
unchanged but the thickness of the edges can’t be more than 40mm and
the overall depth can be 67 mm at the most. Umpires will be issued
with a new bat gauge, which they can use to check a bat’s legality.
The above changes will be applicable across all formats, as
will be a change in the DRS rules by which a review will now not be
lost in case of a decision that remains unchanged, solely as the
result of an `umpire’s call’.
As for DRS in Test matches, there will be no more top-up
reviews after 80 overs of an innings, meaning that there can only be
two unsuccessful reviews in each innings, while the DRS will now
also be allowed to be used in Twenty20s.
An important change with respect to run outs is that if a
batsman is running or diving towards the crease with forward
momentum, and has grounded his or her bat behind the popping crease
but subsequently has lost contact with the ground at the time of the
wickets being put down, the batsman will not be run out. The same
interpretation will also apply for a batsman trying to regain his or
her ground to avoid being stumped.
For boundary catches, airborne fielders making their first
contact with the ball will need to have taken off from within the
boundary, otherwise a boundary will be scored.
Also, a batsman can now be out caught, stumped or run out even
if the ball bounces off the helmet worn by a fielder or wicket-
keeper.
New ICC conditions to send player off field for misconduct
ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): In the new playing conditions