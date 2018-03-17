New hydrogen-powered bus unveiled in Chengdu

BEIJING, March 17 (APP):An environment-friendly hydrogen-powered bus has made its debut in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province of China.

Built by a local company, the 10.5-meter long bus is equipped with a hydrogen fuel cell system which can guarantee a smooth ride of 500 to 600 kilometers on a full tank of hydrogen, reports the official Wechat account of the Chengdu Municipal Development and Reform Commission.

The bus can convert to electric power if it runs out of hydrogen. It is considered both pollution and emission-free. The prototype is part of a 6 billion yuan program to manufacture 25,000 new energy vehicles.

Hydrogen power has been a growing trend among automobile manufacturers over the past few years.

Chinese bus makers, including Zhongtong, Yutong, and Beijing Automotive Group have become leaders in China in the development of hydrogen-powered vehicles.