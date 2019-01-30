New Hajj Policy announcement likely on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has finalised preparations to announce new Hajj policy 2019 on Thursday subject to the approval of the federal cabinet .

According to official sources, the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Qadri will announce Hajj Policy on Thursday. The Ministry would start receiving the applications for over 100,000 Government Hajj Scheme pilgrims from next month.

The successful intending pilgrims would be selected through balloting in last week of February.

Pakistan’s total Hajj quota is 184,210.