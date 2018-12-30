BEIJING, Dec 30 (APP):The work on the new international airport, vocational training center and friendship hospital at Gwadar are likely to start in the first quarter of next year.
Both the Chinese and Pakistani government were discussing the modalities to use the Chinese grant to implement these projects, according to official sources on Sunday.
New Gwadar airport, vocational training center, hospital construction starts early next year
