New funding to allow countries to secure sustainable life-saving vaccine supplies: UNICEF

United Nations , Dec 14 (APP):The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has announced that funding for its Vaccine Independence Initiative (VII), a mechanism to help countries secure a sustainable supply of life-saving vaccines, has more than doubled in the past year.

The increase was made possible especially by a financial guarantee of 15 million U.S. dollars from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, adding to a capital base that also includes recent contributions from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the United States Fund for UNICEF.