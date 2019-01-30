New finance bill to help put country on path of economic development: President

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said with the results of government’s prudent policies already started coming in, he was confident that the new finance bill presented by the government in the National Assembly would put the country on the path of economic development.

He was addressing a function held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr under the auspices of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).