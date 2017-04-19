New arrangement needed for promoting pioneer industry: Senate informed

ISLAMABAD April 19 (APP): The Senate was informed Wednesday that a new arrangement was needed for promoting pioneer industry of Engineering Sector.

Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan responding to a motion

on the subject, informed the House that after amendment in

Finance Bill, sales tax law and Customs Law in 2015, a new

arrangement was needed to promote pioneer industry.

He said earlier, there had been a provision of declaring

the initial industry in engineering sector as a pioneer industry

but under the new law the situation had changed and a

new arrangement would be needed for the purpose.

Minister for Industries Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi also informed

the House that re-structuring of the engineering sector was required

as the government endeavors to improve quality and ensure better

price for consumers for engineering goods.

Earlier speaking on the motion, Senator Ateeq Sheikh said, there

is need for developing engineering sector to fully benefit

from upcoming Special Economic Zones.

He claimed that FBR had disagreed with the government

proposal for promoting the pioneer industry of Engineering Sector as

he also mentioned to emergence of the cartel in automobile sector due

to not promoting the engineering sector.

The Commerce Minister dispelled the impression of FBR’s

disagreeing with the government’s proposal of promoting the

pioneer industry of Engineering Sector.

Khurram Dastgir said it was not the matter of disagreement by

the FBR but it is related to Finance Bill 2015 in which

these provisions were amended.