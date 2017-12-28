New and modern trends to be introduced in planning commission

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz has said that new and modern trends should be introduced during planning process of various projects and to uplift the economy of the country.

It was stated by him while addressing the Research Officers during a training session who had joined the Ministry of Planning.

He congratulated the officers over joining their new assignment and said that it should be their top priority to inculcate modern trends in planning process. ” You will not only serve here as government officer but it would be your responsibility to utilize all capabilities in the professional tasks”, he maintained.

He said that Planning Commission of Pakistan has its own history and being part of this Commission, you would have to promote its image.

Sartaj Aziz said that genius people remained affiliated with Planning Commission who brought laurels for the country. The same spirit should be adopted to bring further improvement in the affairs of the Commission, he added.