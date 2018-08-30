New ADB’s SEZ study findings to promote Pakistan’s trade and exports

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):Asian Development Bank (ADB) convened consultation

workshops on “The CAREC Integrated Trade Agenda 2030 and Special Economic Zones

Development” here to promote Pakistan’s trade and exports.

Participants found the envisaged Central Asia

Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) trade agenda and ADB’s SEZ study findings to be

relevant and practical in promoting Pakistan’s regional trade and exports.

Additional Secretary of Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce S.M.

Irfan Huda chaired the workshop while Country Director ADB Xiaohong Yang

presented opening remarks and Director Regional

Cooperation and Operations Coordination Division ADB headquarters Manila,

Safdar Parvez moderated the proceedings.

The Workshop also discussed

ways and means to maximize potential of Special Economic Zones and Industrial

Park Development in Pakistan by sharing successes and lessons learnt from

Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic and identified potential areas of support

for Pakistan.

“Development of SEZs

in Pakistan is the most important part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) and needs recommendations and proposals from various stakeholders both

from government and private sectors to ensure successes of the zones,” Safdar

Parvez said while addressing the workshop.

ADB organized the

workshop in collaboration with ministry of commerce, and Board of Investment

(BOI).

“Under the

Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) program, we are developing a

trade agenda to promote trade and development among the member countries,

expand trade, explore new markets in the region, and diversify the trade in the

region,” he said.

“We will include

the workshop outcomes in trade agenda of 17th CAREC Ministerial meeting to be

held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on November 15, 2018 in which Pakistan’s

representative would also participate.”

Meanwhile Xiaohong Yang said as CAREC aims to reposition

itself as a catalyst for trade expansion and economic diversification in the

region, it is imperative to consider previous iterations of CAREC trade work

and forward-looking trade priorities under CAREC 2030.

Under the framework of

CAREC 2030 strategy, she said CITA 2030 and accompanying Rolling Strategic

Action Plan (RSAP) 2018-2020 is being developed through consultative

process. CITA 2030 will integrate trade work combining trade policy and

trade facilitation and include cross-cutting priorities in CAREC 2030

operational clusters.

The CITA aims to assist CAREC countries to integrate

further with the global economy through trade expansion from increased market

access, greater diversification, and stronger institutions for trade, she

added.

Earlier in his presentation, Senior Regional Cooperation

Specialist, ADB, Guoliang Wu said in December 2014, the ADB approved the

regional policy and advisory technical assistance for supporting industrial

park development in the CAREC Region with a two fold objective of evaluating

the features, functions, and effectiveness of existing SEZs in the region by

undertaking diagnostic studies, and developing strategic frameworks for their

development in accordance with international rules and best practices.

“Two pilot countries were identified, namely Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz

Republic.” He said in these countries strategic framework for SEZs was

evolved and was founded on five pillars including promoting investment climate

in SEZs, promoting linkages with the domestic economy, promotion of regional

and cross border value chains, implementation strategy, and monitoring and

evaluation. He said SEZs can serve as a highly potent policy tool to

address institutional bottlenecks and promote competitiveness. Low cost

competitiveness and low productivity discourage investment productive activity.

This impedes expansion in the scale of production, which in turn prevents the

use of new technologies, investment in learning and upgrading of businesses.