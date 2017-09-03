New 4.6 tremor detected in N.Korea due to ‘cave in’: China

BEIJING, Sept 3, (APP/AFP) – A second earth tremor possibly

caused by a “cave-in” has been detected near North Korea’s underground nuclear test site, the China Earthquake Network Centre said Sunday, minutes after a major tremor indicated an atomic test.

The new 4.6 magnitude tremor at a depth of zero kilometers could be

due to a “collapse (cave in)”, Chinese authorities said without giving further details.

The first — of 6.3 magnitude according to the US Geological Survey

— could be the North’s sixth nuclear test, Seoul’s military said, adding that it was detected near the North’s Punggye-ri test site.

Japan said it had confirmed such a test.

USGS said the tremor was located 24 kilometers northeast of

Sungjibaegam, in North Hamgyeong province. “It’s an explosion rather than an earthquake,” Jana Pursley, a USGS geophysicist, told AFP.

China said it also had detected a seismic shock of 6.3 magnitude

caused by a “presumed explosion”.

The second tremor was at the same location, according to latitude and

longitude coordinates provided by the centre.

The apparent test came just hours after Pyongyang claimed to have

developed a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded into the country’s new intercontinental ballistic missile.