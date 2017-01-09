Netball coaching course concludes

LAHORE, Jan 9 (APP): The 3rd development and coaching course under the auspices of the Punjab Netball Association concluded on Monday at Gujranwala’s Dastigar Ideal High School, Peoples Colony.

The course was participated by players and officials from 16 institutes of Gujranwala and surrounding areas, said Secretary, PNA, Ch Mohammad Rizwan.

He said the course was conducted on the instructions of PNA President Syed Shaharyar Ali and with the support of the Pakistan Netball Federation. He further said these courses were of great success and fruitful in the development of the sport in the country.

He said around 200 people were given training for netball development and coaching which was a good omen.

Allauddin Jameel, vice chairman of the school was the chief guest of the course. Senior vice president of PNA Mian Mohammad Afzal, secretary M Rizwan, Gujranwala Netball Association secretary Farhan Ali, Ms Ayesha Sher Umpire, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Bilal, and several players were also present on the occasion.

The participant of the course welcomed the conduct of such courses and assembling players and officials from 16 institutes is a great achievement, they believed and hoped that PNA will continue to hold such courses in the future too.

The participants particularly thanked President, PNA, Shaharyar Ali for the directions to hold the course in Gujranwala.

This was the third such course conducted in Punjab after Faisalabad and Lahore.