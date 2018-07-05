Nerve-wracking fight on 14 fronts of Lahore political battlefield anticipated

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP):A nerve-wracking fight is expected in 14 constituencies of Lahore city as 163 heavyweight contestants are testing their muscles to step in the political battlefield on July 25, after their day and night efforts to muster support of around 53,98,623 voters for National Assembly seats.

Interesting and neck to neck competitions are expected among candidates of various parties particularly the between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) .

Lahore, the country’s second most populous city and the capital of Punjab, has a total of 14 National and 30 Provincial Assemblies’ seats that always set a trend for political parties to reach the power corridor through public mandate.

General Election-2013 proved to be fortunate for the PML-N which had obtained 12 seats out of 13. Now under the new delimitations, Lahore had been given one additional seat, so there will be 14 constituencies now.

Major contenders of PML-N and PTI are hopeful for a big win as heads of the two parties Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan are contesting from the city.

Lahore has a total of 53,98,623 registered voters. The largest constituency in the city, population and area wise, is NA-124 which has been carved out of the old city area. Its total headcount is 522,226 voters. Similarly, the smallest constituency is NA-135, with only 243,289 estimated voters.

According to details, PML-N’s Malik Muhammad Riaz will take on PTI’s Mehar Wajid Azeem in NA-123. Another 11 candidates will also contest election from the constituency. In the last election, Malik Muhammad Riaz had won the seat from this constituency by securing 103,310 votes, while PTI’s Hamid Zaman got only 43570 votes.

For the seat of NA-124, PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz and PTI’s Nauman Qaiser will be on face to face, whereas Pakistan Peoples’ Party’s (PPP) Babu Zaheer will also be among the contenders.

Previously NA-119, Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz had won the seat by securing 10,7707votes, while PTI’s Muhammad Madni got 40797 votes.

A total of 14 candidates are set to take part in election from NA-125, including PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz as independent due to not withdrawing of her nomination papers. However, she in her tweet said she will not contest the election from this consistency. Real fight is expected between PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid and PML-N Waheed Alam from this consistency.

From this constituency, previous NA-120, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had won the seat by securing 91, 666 votes, while after his disqualification, her wife Kalsoom Nawaz contested the election and won the seat for PML-N.

For NA-126, PTI’s Hammad Azhar, PML-N’s Mehar Ishtiaq and three others will take part in the polls.

In the last election, Mehar Ishtiaq Ahmad had won the seat for PML-N by obtaining 1,14421 votes while Barrister Hammad Azhar from PTI was declared runner up with 68227 votes.

When it comes to NA-127, PTI’s Jamsheed Iqbal Cheema, PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and eight other contestants will vie for the seat.

In last general election, Muhammad Pervaez Malik from PML-N was declared winner with 1,26,877 votes, while PTI Atif Chaudhary stood second by securing 40617 votes.

The battle for NA-128 will be between PML-N’s Rohail Asghar and PTI’s Ijaz Diyal, while 12 others have also filed their nomination papers.

In last election, Sheikh Rohail Asghar was declared member of National Assembly as he secured 119289 votes, while his rival PTI’s Waleed Iqbal managed to get 42119 votes.

A tough competition is also expected for NA-129 seat where PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will go up against PTI’s Aleem Khan, while nine other contestants will be up for election.

In last election from this constituency, Khawaja Saad Rafique from PML-N had secured the seat by obtaining 1,23,094 votes while PTI Hamid Khan Advocate got 83190 votes.

PML-N’s Khawaja Hassan and PTI’s Shafqat Mahmood will contest for NA-130 seat. In the last election, Shafqat Mehmood had won the seat by securing 96,666 votes, while PML-N Khawaja Ahmad Hassan stood second with 89000 votes.

PTI Chief Imran Khan will take on PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique from NA-131 consistency, which has been created after the fresh censes.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif will contest from NA-132 against PTI’s Mansha Sindhu. Previously, the election from this constituency was won by PML-N’s Sohail Shaukat Butt.

PML-N’s Pervaiz Malik and PTI’s Ijaz Chaudhry will face off for NA-133 seat, previously from where PML-N’s Waheed Alam Khan had won by securing 102136 votes, while Nusrallah Mughal PTI got 45927 votes.

PML-N’s Rana Mubashir and PTI’s Zaheer Abbas Khokhar will fight for NA-134 seat, previously from where PML-N’s Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had won by securing 93436 votes, while Ch Muhammad Mansha Sindhu independent candidate stood second with 36044.

PTI’s Karamat Khokhar and PML-N’s Saif ul Malook Khokhar will take each other on for NA-135 seat, previously from where PML-N’s Afzal Khokhar had won getting 122464 votes, while Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar from PTI was declared runner up with 78295 votes.

Lastly, PML-N’s Muhammad Afzal Khokhar will face PTI Malik Asad Khokhar for NA-136.