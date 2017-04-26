NEPRA approves Rs 4.35 per unit reduction in power tariff

ISLAMABAD, April 26 (APP): National Electric Power Regulatory

Authority (NEPRA) Wednesday approved a total Rs.4.35 per unit

reduction for February and March under monthly fuel adjustment

mechanism.

The hearing was presided over by the NEPRA chairman Brig (R)

Tariq Saddozai. All four members including Maj (R) Haroon Rashid,

Hamayat Ullah Khan, Saif ullah Chattha and Syed Masoodul Hassan

Naqvi were also present on the occasion.

Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA) in its petition requested

the to reduce Rs 4.59 per unit for February and March under monthly

fuel adjustment mechanism.

In a petition, the CPPA sought Rs 2.39 per unit reduction for

February and Rs 2.20 per unit for March.

However, the regulator approved Rs.2.15 per unit reduction for

February and Rs.2.20 per unit for March and the relief would be

given in billing of May.

The CCPA had submitted to the regulator that some 6.223

billion and 7.400 billion units were sold in February and March

costing Rs 30.25 billion and Rs 43.6 billion respectively.

The total relief of around Rs.33 billion would be passed on

the consumers.

The average cost of electricity remained Rs 4.86 and Rs 5.89

per unit against the estimated cost of Rs 7.2 and Rs 8.09 per unit

respectively during February and March 2017.

However, the reduction would not be applicable to the

consumers using less than 300 units and K-Electric.