ISLAMABAD, April 26 (APP): National Electric Power Regulatory
Authority (NEPRA) Wednesday approved a total Rs.4.35 per unit
reduction for February and March under monthly fuel adjustment
mechanism.
The hearing was presided over by the NEPRA chairman Brig (R)
Tariq Saddozai. All four members including Maj (R) Haroon Rashid,
Hamayat Ullah Khan, Saif ullah Chattha and Syed Masoodul Hassan
Naqvi were also present on the occasion.
Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA) in its petition requested
the to reduce Rs 4.59 per unit for February and March under monthly
fuel adjustment mechanism.
In a petition, the CPPA sought Rs 2.39 per unit reduction for
February and Rs 2.20 per unit for March.
However, the regulator approved Rs.2.15 per unit reduction for
February and Rs.2.20 per unit for March and the relief would be
given in billing of May.
The CCPA had submitted to the regulator that some 6.223
billion and 7.400 billion units were sold in February and March
costing Rs 30.25 billion and Rs 43.6 billion respectively.
The total relief of around Rs.33 billion would be passed on
the consumers.
The average cost of electricity remained Rs 4.86 and Rs 5.89
per unit against the estimated cost of Rs 7.2 and Rs 8.09 per unit
respectively during February and March 2017.
However, the reduction would not be applicable to the
consumers using less than 300 units and K-Electric.
NEPRA approves Rs 4.35 per unit reduction in power tariff
ISLAMABAD, April 26 (APP): National Electric Power Regulatory