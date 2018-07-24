NEPRA approves 50 paisa increase per unit hike for June

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday approved 50 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for June under monthly fuel adjustment formula.

The Central Power Purchase Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) has sought 70 paisa increase in power tariff for the month of June.

The regulator allowed increase in tariff after hearing, presided over by NEPRA Chairman Brig (R) Tariq Saddozai.

Member Himayat Ullah Khan was also present.

In a petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G maintained the cost of per unit remained at Rs.5.694/kWh against the reference fuel charges of Rs.4.992/ kWh per unit fixed.

The CPPA-G sought an increase of 70 paisa in the tariff. However, the regulator allowed 50 paisa hike in power tariff. The consumers will have to bear around Rs.6.5 billion due to price hike.

The regulator was told that a total 12,913.86 GWh electricity was generated while 12,600.30 GWh was delivered to the distribution companies during the said period. Some 27.79 per cent electricity was generated through hydel, 11.79 per cent from coal, 9 per cent from furnace Oil, 15.69 per cent from gas, 25.18 from RLNG, 5.08 per cent from nuclear and 3.31 per cent from wind during the said period.

However, the hike would not be applicable to lifeline and those consuming less than 300 units, KE and agriculture connections.