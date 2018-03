Nepali PM hosts banquet for PM Abbasi

KATHMANDU, Mar 05 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi attended a banquet dinner hosted in his honour by Nepal’s Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli here Monday evening.

The banquet was joined by senior officials of the Nepal government and Pakistani delegates.

Prime Minister Abbasi arrived here this afternoon to congratulate his Nepalese counterpart on becoming prime minister and on completion of democratic process in the country.