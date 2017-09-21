Nepal supports Pakistan’s bid for SAARC Summit at Islamabad

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 21 (APP): Prime Minister of Nepal Sher

Bahadur Deuba Thursday underscored his country’s commitment to make

SAARC a constructive forum for the region and to support Pakistan

for the holding of the next SAARC Summit in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi thanked the Prime Minister

for this support and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to make SAARC

a successful forum for the benefit of the people of the region.

The two leaders met here on the margins of the 72nd session of

the United Nations General Assembly.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed solidarity with

the government and people of Nepal affected by the recent flooding

and landslides, and said Pakistan was providing financial

assistance to Nepal to lessen the impact of the natural disaster.

The Prime Minister referred to the cordial and friendly

relations between the two countries over time. The Prime Minister

of Nepal warmly reciprocated the sentiments of the Prime Minister.

Both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further expand

bilateral cooperation especially in the fields of trade and tourism.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reiterated the invitation

to the Prime Minister of Nepal to visit Pakistan, at his

convenience.

Prime Minister of Nepal also extended an invitation to Prime

Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to visit Nepal at his convenience.