Nepal set to escape reliance on inadequate Indian Internet as Chinese option arrives

BEIJING, July 13 (APP): Internet services from China will soon be

available in Nepal, ending India’s bandwidth supply monopoly in the country.

This is set to be a great boon to the South Asian country, which is

still rebuilding its shattered economy and infrastructure after a devastating earthquake in 2015.

“Nepal will be connected with the Chinese Internet from the beginning of August,” Global Times reported while quoting Nepal’s Republica newspaper report, citing Shobhan Adhikari, a deputy spokesperson for Nepal Telecom.

The long-awaited availability of bandwidth supply from China will put an

end to Nepal’s long-held reliance on Indian Internet services. It goes without saying that there are conspicuous benefits of reduced dependence on Internet supply from India.

As Adhikari put it, Internet connection from its northern neighbour will

allow Nepali Internet users to get uninterrupted Internet services, unlike Indian Internet services, which sometimes can lose the connection. In addition, local users will be presented with various bandwidth alternatives from different Chinese companies and will be able to enjoy more affordable Internet connections.

This is absolutely good news for Nepal, as the country will no longer be

confined to the Indian option, which is slow yet expensive.

In an era where the Internet is considered an almighty growth driver and job creator, it’s obviously important for Nepal to build a reliable high-speed Internet infrastructure in the aftermath of the 2015 earthquake for there to be an economic leap forward.

With Chinese Internet services soon up and running, Nepal could

ultimately be expected to be hooked up with the digital world and catch up with other countries in building an Internet economy. The rapid spread of mobile connectivity and increased Internet speeds in China, it is believed, will give Nepal confidence to make up for lost time.

It’s especially worth noting that the rise of Chinese phone brands

across the world has also been seen in Nepal, with the likes of Huawei and Xiaomi becoming household names in the South Asian country. Local users are thus able to purchase quality yet affordable smartphones.

The availability of Chinese smartphones is already common place in Nepal and it will soon be normal to have Chinese Internet services as well. Such a combination will surely help Nepal avoid detours and delays on its road to Internet-powered innovation and growth.