Nepal National day celebrated

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): The Embassy of Nepal in Pakistan on Tuesday

celebrated Constitutional and National Day here at local hotel of the capital.

Minister of State for Education and Professional Training Engr.

Baligh-ur-Rehman was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister congratulated the people of

Nepal on their third Constitutional and National day.

He said Nepal and Pakistan had longlasting diplomatic relations since

1960, adding the relations were being strengthening between both the countries in various fields.

Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan, Ms. Sewa Lamsal Adhikari on the

occasion, said both the countries had cordial relations which were increasing day by day in different field including trade, commerce, education and culture.

She said Nepal had a new constitution and this was the third time

that the national day was celebrated.

Diplomats of many countries in Pakistan, politician, scholars and

civil society attended the event.