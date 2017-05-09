Nepal Embassy to organize ‘Peace Walk’on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Embassy of Nepal in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) would organize a ‘Peace Walk’ on Wednesday at Fatima Jinnah Park at 5:00 pm.

According to Nepal Embassy, the walk is being organized in connection with the 2561th birth anniversary of Shakyamuni Gautam Buddah.

Shakyamuni Gautam Buddah , the apostle of peace across the globe, was born in Lumbini, Nepal.

As the teachings of Gautam Buddah are equally important to countries regardless of their size and power, the embassy of Nepal has organized the peace walk with an aim to underline the significance of peace.