Nepal Embassy organizes Mount Everest Day

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): The Nepal Embassy has organized Mount Everest Day to highlight the importance of the world’s tallest peak for Nepal and the mountaineers all around the world.

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division

(CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry was the Chief guest of the ceremony.

The minister said that mountaineering is a healthy sport which also

highlights the issues of the mountain communities.

He presented` souvenir to Nazir Sabir in recognition of the pride he brought to Pakistan as he was the first Pakistani to scale the world’s tallest peak, Mount Everest on May 17,2000.

The Minister also praised the efforts of renowned Pakistani mountaineers Hassan Sadpara and Samina Baig who scaled Mount Everest.

Nazir Sabir also recounted his fascinating experiences which he came across while climbing atop the Mount Everest.

Nazir Sabir who, hails from a beautiful valley of Hunza situated along

Karakoram Highway in Gilgit Baltistan, said that mountaineering is a spiritual experience for him, much more than a sport.

He said that Pakistani mountain communities share a common bond with the mountain communities of Nepal and Bhutan. He said that Nepal is second home to him and he frequently visits the country.

Ambassador of Nepal in Pakistan, Ms. Sewa Lamsal Adhikari, diplomatic

community, distinguished summiteers, mountaineering lovers and related NGOs were present at the event.