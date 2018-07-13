Nelson Mandela Int’l Day to be observed on July 18

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):United Nation’s (UN) “International Nelson Mandela Day” would be observed to pay rich tribute to his life and services for democracy and humanity across the globe including Pakistan in a befitting manner on July 18.

United Nations Information Center (UNIC) would organize special celebrations at Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) to mark 100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela (18 July 1918).

In this regard, UNIC has scheduled several activities at Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) with the children.

During celebrations, a video screening on Mandela’s life would also be organized followed by storytelling, quiz and painting competition among the children of PSH.

Nelson Mandela International Day 2018 marks 100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela (18 July 1918). The Centenary is an occasion to reflect on his life and legacy and to follow his call to “make of the world a better place.”

The Nelson Mandela Foundation is dedicating this year’s Mandela Day to action against poverty, honouring Nelson Mandela’s leadership and devotion to fighting poverty and promoting social justice for all.