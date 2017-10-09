Neither IB compiled MPs’ report, nor PM House directed so: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said neither the Intelligence Bureau (IB) had compiled any list of lawmakers suspected of having links with any proscribed outfit nor the PM Office issued any letter to the IB in that respect.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the prime minister said the issue was raised during the Cabinet meeting and it was told to the ministers accused of having such links to register a complaint with Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) or move a privilege motion in the National Assembly.

He said the government wanted to know as to who had made that forged document and did not desire to put pressure on media.

Abbasi said the government directed the IB to get a first information report registered in that respect. The IB, he said, issued a press note soon after the said report was aired in media, terming it ‘forged’ and disassociated itself from the report.

The prime minister said the IB was also directed to file a complaint with PEMRA that the document was forged and aimed at maligning others.

He said PEMRA was proceeding on the complaint of IB as the report was an attempt to malign parliamentarians and disrespect the parliament. There was a need to take strict action against those involved in the forged report, he maintained.

Prime Minister Abbasi said the privilege motion of parliamentarians concerned should be referred to the Standing Committee on Privileges and action to be taken as per law.