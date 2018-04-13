Neither change, nor 18th amendment being rolled back: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP):Minister for Parliamentary

Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed on Friday categorically assured the Senate

that neither 18th amendment was being rolled back nor any amendment

being made to it.

Responding to a Calling

Attention Notice raised by Sassui Palijo and Mian Raza Rabbani about the Cabinet

Division letter bearing subject “Transfer back of Institutions/functions”, the

minister said there was some adjustments at federal level and it was pertain to

it.

He said 18th

amendment was passed unanimously by both the House and all political parties

played their due role in it.

He said the amendment was

passed after thorough discussion and deliberation and the government has no

intention to bring any change to it.

The minister said Capital Development

Authority was earlier under Cabinet Division but later, it was handed over to

Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division. Similarly,

National College of Arts was transferred to Ministry of Federal Education and

Professional Training.