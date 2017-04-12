Nehal stresses India to release 12 jailed Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP): Senator Nehal Hashmi on Wednesday stressed the Indian government to release those 12 Pakistanis who had completed their sentence in Indian jails.

Speaking in the Senate Session during a Point of the Order, he

said India was involved in terrorism in Pakistan as their Prime Minister and other high officials had confirmed their involvement in division of Pakistan in 1971.

Modi, he said, had been involved in the killing of Muslims in Indian district Gujrat.

Pakistani nation, he said, was united against the Indian terrorist activities in the country and would respond them in befitting manner if they made any mistake.

On one hand, India talked about elimination of terrorism but on the other it demanded freedom of their killer agent Kulbhushan Yadav, which showed the dual face of India.

India was killing innocent people in Kashmir who were raising voice for freedom, he added.