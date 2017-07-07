Nehal moves SC for stay order in criminal proceedings against him

ISLAMABAD, July 7 (APP): Senator Nehal Hashmi on Friday moved

an application in Supreme Court seeking stay order in a criminal

proceedings, being carried out in a lower court in Karachi, against

him over a controversial speech.

Nehal Hashmi through his counsel Hashmat Habib took the plea

that Supreme Court had not yet actual contents of his speech, and

the notice had been taken on distorted contents of the speech.

While defending his stance on respecting the judiciary, Hashmi

stated he is associated with the profession of law since the past 30

years and also stood by the judiciary during the 2007 lawyers’

movement.

Therefore, Hashmi has requested the court that the criminal

case against him be quashed.

The step for a criminal case against Hashmi was initiated by

Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali on the directions of

the government.

It is worth mentioning that the Chief Justice of Pakistan had

taken suo moto notice of Hashmi’s threatening remarks and summoned

him to the court.

The apex court on June 01 served contempt of court notice to

the Senator and sought response from him.

A three-member Special Implementation Bench of the Panama

Leaks, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan will be heard contempt of

court proceedings against the Senator on July 10 to make charge

sheet.