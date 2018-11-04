Negotiations should be done on economic challenges: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (APP):Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood has said negotiations should be held between the government and opposition on economic challenges being confronting by the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ready to sit with opposition for the sake of national interest.

To a query, he said the present government had no link with the cases registered against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, adding investigation into Shehbaz cases were held in previous governments.

He said the decision of arresting the accused in different corruption cases was of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) not government.

Shafqat Mehmood said those who looted the public money should be punished and they would not be given any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).