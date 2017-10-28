Negative propaganda being spread against development: Rana Tanvir

LAHORE, Oct 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanvir Hussain Saturday said negative propaganda is being spread against
national development by defaming the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leadership.
Addressing a gas supply inauguration ceremony at Narang, he said that people were with former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and they would vote in favour of the PML-N in the general
election 2018.
He said that the PML-N would once again win the 2018 elections
with a thumping majority.
The minister said that the right of vote should be used while
keeping in view the character of the contestents at national level.
He said the character of Nawaz Sharif and his role in development
of the country has been exemplery.
He said that instable democratic process in the past had been a
major reason of economic decline in the country.
“Current economic growth in the last four years is a result of continuous democratic process,” he added.
Rana Tanvir said that non-democratic forces attempted to spread
anarchy during the last four years; the capital of Pakistan was
shut down for 126 days through a sit-in and attempts were made to
disrupt the system through a lockdown in the capital.
He alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran
Khan made 400 U-turns in four years and then sought an apology after insulting the institutions.
The minister said that turncoats did not have national thinking.
He said that 10,000-megawatt electricity had been added to the system
in the last four years while the country would have 3,500-megawatt
power in surplus in February 2018.
The minister announced establishment of a state-of-the-art
hospital and a stadium in the city and also installing a water
filtration plant and provision of gas to the grain market of Narang.
